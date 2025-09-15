Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House Hosts Three Activities for Heritage Day on Saturday, September 20th

French Quarter, St. Martin — Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House will host three free activities on the morning of Saturday, September 20th. The Les Fruits de Mer association will lead a guided tour of the Amuseum at 10am. The Société d’Histoire de Saint-Martin will present exhibits about St. Martiners in WWI, WWII and the Algerian War in two sessions, at 9am and 11am.

The Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA) will give two demonstrations of traditional johnny cake baking at 9am and 10:30am.

All of the activities are free. They are part of the celebration of Heritage Days organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Collectivity of St. Martin.

Limited spaces are available for each activity. A signup link is posted on the social media accounts of the Collectivity of St. Martin.

“We are excited to host three activities showcasing St. Martin history and culture,” said Les Fruits de Mer president Jenn Yerkes. “Sign up, come out, and enjoy the Amuseum and the great work of our partners SKA and the Société d’Histoire!”

Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House will be open to the public on Saturday, September 20th from 9am-noon. Those who are unable to attend one of the scheduled activities are still welcome to stop by to visit.