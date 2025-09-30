Amid heightened geopolitical instability — CBCS projects a tourism-led economic expansion with a stable fiscal path  

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – The September 2025 Economic Bulletin of the Centrale Bank  van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) reports that the economic outlook for 2025 points to  continued growth in both Curaçao and Sint Maarten. According to the CBCS’s latest estimates,  both economies entered 2025 on a positive trajectory, underpinned primarily by tourism, as  stay-over and cruise arrivals boosted activity in hospitality, trade, and transport. As a result,  the growth path and fiscal stance are expected to follow a similar pattern across the monetary  union in 2025 and 2026, though at a more moderate pace as the strong post-pandemic  rebound eases. However, the outlook remains fragile as the global environment deteriorates  and uncertainties increase, with Curaçao and Sint Maarten facing significant risks, although  the dynamics have shifted slightly in light of recent geopolitical developments.  

Growth underpinned by tourism alongside fiscal stability  

Curaçao’s economy is projected to moderate over the coming years, with real GDP growth  slowing from 5.0% in 2024 to 3.4% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026. The 2025 forecast represents an  upward revision of 0.3 percentage points compared to the CBCS’s forecast of June 2025. Growth  will be driven primarily by stronger net foreign demand, with higher tourism earnings boosting  exports and declining oil prices causing a lower oil import bill. At the same time, private demand  is expected to ease as major projects wind down and purchasing power declines, while public  demand will provide some support, but less than anticipated, due to slower implementation of  government investments. On the fiscal front, Curaçao is projected to maintain a current budget  surplus of 2.2% of GDP through 2026, while its debt-to-GDP ratio continues to decline, reaching  62.1% by 2026, despite an increase in borrowing to finance capital investments.  

Economic growth in Sint Maarten is also expected to ease, slowing from 3.0% in 2024 to 2.8% in  2025 and 2.4% in 2026. The 2025 outlook nevertheless marks an upward revision of 0.4  percentage points compared to the previous forecast of June. This growth will be supported by  robust cruise and stay-over arrivals, new private investments in housing and commercial projects,  and government spending on infrastructure. Sint Maarten’s fiscal stance is set to improve, with the  current budget balance shifting from a balanced outcome in 2024 to a surplus of 1.0% of GDP in  2025 and 2026. Debt dynamics will see a temporary rise to 42.4% of GDP in 2025, before easing  to 41.8% in 2026 as nominal GDP growth offsets higher borrowing needs. 

Inflation dynamics, however, diverge between the two economies. Inflation in Curaçao is set to  remain steady at 2.6% in 2025, the same as in 2024, before easing to 2.1% in 2026. By contrast, 

inflation in Sint Maarten will fall more sharply, declining from 3.6% in 2024 to 2.0% in 2025, and  remaining at that level in 2026. For both countries, these projections are shaped largely by  international oil price developments and the inflation forecast of the monetary union’s main  trading partners, the United States, and the Netherlands. 

Changing risk dynamics weigh on the economic outlook 

However, the balance of risks to the economic outlook for Curaçao and Sint Maarten remains  tilted to the downside. In particular, the risks associated with recent frictions between the United  States and the region have intensified. Rising tensions between Venezuela and the United States,  including increased U.S. naval presence, raise uncertainty over maritime security and may pose  risk to regional trade shipping routes and undermine the Caribbean’s attractiveness as a tourism  destination. Moreover, Venezuela’s fragile economy under tightened U.S. sanctions heightens the  risk of renewed migration flows to Curaçao, potentially straining public services and fiscal  resources.  

Other global risks that could affect growth and lead to higher import costs include heightened  geopolitical tensions such as the war in Ukraine and the escalating instability in the Middle East along with fragile global trade disrupted by U.S tariff measures, and uncertainty over new trade  agreements. Adding to these risks, uncertainty in U.S. monetary policy, particularly potential delays  in expected Fed rate cuts, could keep global financial conditions tight, and constrain domestic  credit growth, investment, and private consumption in the monetary union. 

The complete text of the September 2025 Economic Bulletin is available on the CBCS website at  https://www.centralbank.cw/publications/economic-bulletins/2025

