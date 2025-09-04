Ageing with Dignity Conference 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will host a two-day Ageing with Dignity Conference, bringing together national stakeholders, health professionals, social care experts, and older persons to address both the challenges and opportunities of Sint Maarten’s ageing population.

The conference will serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, as Sint Maarten works to strengthen support systems for its seniors. Through research, expert input, and the development of an Ageing Framework Document, the Ministry of VSA aims to ensure that every senior can age with dignity while laying the foundation for a sustainable future for generations to come.

A central feature of the conference will be the presentation of results from a Baseline Study, conducted with the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The study examines four critical areas related to ageing on Sint Maarten:

Social norms toward ageing Community support Health services for older persons Access to long-term social care

Findings from the study will guide discussions and form the basis for an Ageing Framework and Roadmap for Country Sint Maarten.

“A society is often judged by how well it treats its seniors. One of the main priorities of this government, and in particular of the Ministry of VSA under my tenure as Minister, is our elderly. Too often, decision-makers and candidates speak about the challenges faced by seniors without putting forward structural solutions that truly improve their lives.

With the demographics showing a rapid increase in our ageing population, now is the right time for this conference. We owe it to our seniors not just to talk, but to act.”

In addition to the two-day conference, the Ministry of VSA will mark the Day of the Elderly on October 1, 2025, honoring the invaluable contributions of elders in our community. Events will be held throughout the last week of September and the first week of October.

Alongside these activities, the Ministry of VSA continues to implement practical initiatives to support seniors, including:

A pilot program in collaboration with the Freegan Food Foundation to provide groceries at discounted prices for seniors.

And the allocation of designated parking spaces for seniors, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers at the APS Parking Lot in front of the Government Administration Building.

More information on the conference and related events will be announced in the coming weeks.