CPS: Wednesday is World Suicide Prevention Day – “Are You OK?” 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Suicide is a major public health challenge, claiming the lives of more than 720 000 people every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Wednesday, September 10, 2025, marks World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), an executive agency of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry of VSA) said on Tuesday, adding that suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds at a global level.

The national theme for WSPD is, “Are You OK?” Providing information about WSPD is part of CPS annual calendar of health observances.

CPS says, according to the WHO, suicide does not just occur in high-income countries but is a global phenomenon in all regions of the world. In fact, close to three quarters (73%) of global suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries in 2021.

The reasons for suicide are multi-faceted, influenced by social, cultural, biological, psychological, and environmental factors present across the life-course. For every suicide there are many more people who attempt suicide. A prior suicide attempt is an important risk factor for suicide in the general population.

WSPD was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in partnership with the WHO.

Each year, on 10 September, WSPD focuses global attention on suicide prevention, uniting communities, organizations, and governments with the shared belief that suicides are preventable. Each life lost has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences, deeply affecting families, friends, workplaces, and entire communities around the world.

“The link between suicide and mental disorders (in particular, depression and alcohol use disorders) and a previous suicide attempt is well established.

“However, many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship disputes, or chronic pain and illness.

“In addition, experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, abuse or loss and a sense of isolation are strongly associated with suicidal behavior.

“Suicide rates are also high among vulnerable groups who experience discrimination, such as refugees and migrants; indigenous peoples; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex (LGBTI) persons; and prisoners,” WHO points out.

There are several measures that can be taken at population, community, and individual levels to prevent suicide and self-harm.

LIVE LIFE, WHO’s initiative for suicide prevention, recommends the following key effective evidence-based interventions: limit access to the means of suicide (e.g. pesticides, firearms, certain medications); interact with the media for responsible reporting of suicide; foster socio-emotional life skills in adolescents; and early identify, assess, manage and follow up anyone who is affected by suicidal behaviors.

If you need to talk with someone or need help, contact the Sint Maarten Mental Health Foundation (MHF) crisis line 721 585-5556 which will be answered by a professional. All information will be kept confidential.