Windward Islands Civil Servants Union (WICSU-PSU) Celebrates Approval and Signing of Coast  Guard Function Book 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) extends heartfelt thanks to the members of the Coast Guard for their patience, understanding, and the confidence placed in the union while awaiting the signing of their Function Book. We congratulate our members on this important milestone — the official approval and signing of the Coast Guard Function Book by Country St. Maarten on August 12, 2025. This marks a significant step forward in securing clarity, structure, and opportunities for professional growth within the organization.

WICSU-PSU also expresses sincere appreciation to the Minister of Justice, Honorable Nathalie Tackling, the Minister of General Affairs, Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, and all who played an instrumental role in bringing this process to completion. Your dedication, cooperation, and commitment have made this achievement possible.

With this milestone, all countries have now signed their respective Function Books, together with the recently agreed-upon Transition Protocol, which introduces additional positions to enhance career development opportunities within the Coast Guard.

While we celebrate this progress, WICSU-PSU recognizes that some matters of concern for our members remain outstanding. Currently, our President, Ms. Sharon Cangieter, and the Executive Board are in Curaçao actively addressing issues under the direct responsibility of the Coast Guard.

To ensure clarity and prevent future delays, the union requested a meeting with the Directors of the Coast Guard to discuss and map the way forward regarding responsibilities shared between Country St. Maarten and the Coast Guard as they relate to our members. The meeting concluded with the agreements that these processes and procedures will be reviewed in a dedicated session and the Deputy Director (PDKW) will be traveling to St. Maarten and will coordinate with the Minister of Justice to establish a committee of relevant stakeholders to document these responsibilities, ensuring a smooth transition for the preparation of landsbesluiten/ Legal Positions and other matters moving forward.

WICSU-PSU thanks the Directors of the Coast Guard for their willingness to engage in these discussions and for their collaboration in mapping the way forward for our members.

WICSU-PSU remains committed to advocating for the interests of its members and will continue to work diligently to resolve all outstanding matters, ensuring the best possible working conditions for the Coast Guard workforce.