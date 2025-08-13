Visa Restrictions on African, Cuban, and Grenadan Government Officials Involved in the Cuban Regime’s Coercive Forced Labor Export Scheme

USA — Today, the Department of State took steps to impose visa restrictions on African, Cuban, and Grenadan government officials, and their family members, for their complicity in the Cuban regime’s medical mission scheme in which medical professionals are ‘rented’ by other countries at high prices and most of the revenue is kept by the Cuban authorities. This scheme enriches the corrupt Cuban regime while depriving the Cuban people of essential medical care.

The United States continues to engage governments, and will take action as needed, to bring an end to such forced labor. We urge governments to pay the doctors directly for their services, not the regime slave masters.

The United States aims to support the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity and promote accountability for those who perpetuate their exploitation. We call on all nations that support democracy and human rights to join us in this effort to confront the Cuban regime’s abuses and stand with the Cuban people.

Source:

https://www.state.gov/releases/2025/08/visa-restrictions-on-african-cuban-and-grenadan-government-officials-involved-in-the-cuban-regimes-coercive-forced-labor-export-scheme/