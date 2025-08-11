UPDATE: Owner of Confiscated Vehicle Ordered to Remove Noise Equipment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Following the arrests and fines issued on July 26, 2025 in connection with repeated loud music complaints, the owner of the confiscated vehicle has been ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office to completely remove all sound equipment that contributed to the noise nuisance.

Before the vehicle was returned, KPSM supervised the process at the police station, during which all large speakers, amplifiers, and other electrical components used for the excessive music were dismantled with the order from the Prosecutor’s Office. Only after this process was completed was the vehicle released back to the owner.

KPSM is making it clear that any vehicle owners who equip their cars with such high-powered sound systems and use them to cause noise pollution will face similar enforcement actions, including fines, arrest, vehicle confiscation, and removal of the sound equipment.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to enforcing noise nuisance laws and ensuring the community’s peace and safety, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours.

To report disturbances or violations, contact KPSM at +1 721 542 2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.