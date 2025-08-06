UPDATE: Anguilla escapee apprehended in French Saint Martin

The Valley, Anguilla – The Royal Anguilla Police Force can confirm that Justin Skerritt Riley, who escaped lawful custody on Tuesday, July 29, has been apprehended following an extensive joint operation between the Royal Anguilla Police Force and authorities in French St. Martin.

The arrest occurred today in French St. Martin. Mr. Skerritt Riley is currently in the custody of the French authorities.

The RAPF thanks the public for its continued cooperation and commends the ongoing collaboration with regional law enforcement partners to ensure public safety across our borders.