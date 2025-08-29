UPDATE (#2): Elevated seismic activity at the Kick ‘em-Jenny Submarine Volcano

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NaDMA) NaDMA Grenada

MEDIA RELEASE #2 — (Friday 29th August 2025. 2:30 p.m.)

St. George’s, Grenada – The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of elevated seismic activity at the Kick ‘em-Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano. The unrest began on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

According to UWI SRC, between 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 August and 08:30 a.m. on Friday, 29 August, the network recorded approximately 72 events. This corresponds to an average of 3-4 tremors every hour, which continues to reflect a lower level of activity compared to the beginning of the episode. The tremors have measured in the magnitude range M1.4-1.8.

As a result of this recent activity, the alert level remains at YELLOW (volcano is restless; activity may be increasing).

NaDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to the public through official channels. Residents are urged to follow all guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Kick ‘em-Jenny Submarine Volcano Alert Levels

GREEN – Volcano is quiescent, seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity are at or below the historical level at this volcano. No other unusual activity has been observed.

YELLOW – Volcano is restless; seismicity or fumarolic activity or both are above the historical level at this volcano or other unusual activity has been observed (this activity will be specified at the time that the alert level is raised).

ORANGE – Highly elevated level of seismicity or fumarolic activity or both, or other highly unusual symptoms. Eruption may occur with less than 24 hours-notice.

RED – Eruption is in progress or may occur without further warning.