Traffic Accident on A.Th. Illidge Road – Motorcyclist Injured

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Police Force of Sint Maarten responded to a traffic accident that occurred on A.Th. Illidge Road at the intersection with Nazareth Road. The collision involved a black Suzuki Vitara and a blue Yamaha motorcycle without a license plate.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling on A.Th. Illidge Road coming from the Tata the Bus Driver roundabout towards Madrid Road. At the same time, the driver of the Suzuki Vitara was traveling on Nazareth Road towards A.Th. Illidge Road. While attempting to make a left turn onto A.Th. Illidge Road, the driver of the Vitara failed to give the right of way. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the right front side of the Vitara.

As a result of the impact, the rider of the motorcycle fell to the ground and sustained injuries. He was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment and was later transferred to the French side for further care. The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is again addressing the increasing presence of dirt bikes and other off-road motorcycles being operated illegally on public roads. These vehicles are technically designed for track and off-road conditions and are not manufactured for safe use on public roads. Their use poses a danger both to the riders themselves and to other road users.

KPSM strongly warns riders of such off-road bikes that they will be subject to enforcement measures if caught riding on public roads. The community is reminded that road safety is a shared responsibility, and that compliance with traffic regulations and the proper use of safety equipment—such as helmets—is essential to prevent serious injuries and save lives.