The Island Council of Saba starts implementation of integrated digital council platform

THE BOTTOM, Saba — The Island Council of Saba has officially commenced the implementation of a fully integrated digital platform, which includes a new and accessible council website, the iBabs Council Information System (RIS) and public portal, and live & on-demand webcasting via Company Webcast. The project is being executed in collaboration with SIM Caribbean and its technology partners.

As part of this modernization, the new website will feature full integration with ReadSpeaker’s WebReader and DocReader, significantly enhancing digital accessibility for all visitors, including those with visual impairments or reading difficulties.

The implementation is directly connected to upcoming improvements to the Island Council’s meeting room, where new audiovisual systems — provided by AVEX — will enable seamless web streaming and support a more inclusive and transparent council experience. These developments reflect the Council’s broader digital ambitions, as outlined during their recent working visit to the Netherlands, which included strategic meetings with AVEX and several public-sector partners.

The kick-off session took place last week and brought together representatives from the Island Registrar’s Office, the Government’s IT and Communications teams, SIM Caribbean, iBabs, and Company Webcast. The rollout will take place in phases, with a focus on training, Microsoft 365 integration, and continuous support for council staff.

With this initiative, the Island Council of Saba joins a growing number of councils in the Caribbean region embracing digital transformation as a key step toward strengthening good governance, transparency, and citizen engagement.