The Committee of TEAT of Parliament to meet with SXM TAXI regarding its Smart Transportation Solution for Sint Maarten’s Taxi Industry

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (CTEATT) will meet on August 26, 2025. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of SXM TAXI will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by SXM TAXI on its Smart Transportation Solution for Sint Maarten’s Taxi Industry (IS/1108/2024-2025 dated June 2, 2025)

