The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure of Parliament to meet for a presentation by Crowley on the development of a Transshipment Port in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (CVROMI) will be meeting on August 13, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Crowley will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on a proposed development of a Transshipment Port in Sint Maarten (IS/147/2022-2023 dated October 27, 2023, IS/1047/2023-2024 dated September 5, 2024)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet, www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx