SVOBE Schools Kick Off New Academic Year with Student Introduction Days and Team-Building

South Reward, Sint Maarten – MPC and Sundial staff and students begin the year under the theme of connection and growth. The SVOBE schools, Milton Peters College and Sundial School, began the 2025–2026 school year with three dynamic days of introduction activities designed to welcome students, families, and staff into a new year of learning and growth.

The introduction program opened on Wednesday, August 20, with a special welcome for Form 1 students and their parents/guardians. The day included a mandatory information session, equipping families with essential guidance for a smooth transition into secondary school, as well as opportunities for students to meet their mentors, connect with peers, and explore the campus.

The following days extended the welcome to all students, featuring team-building activities, classroom orientations, and interactive events such as scavenger hunts, hikes, an island tour, company visits, and a sports day.

“Our goal with these introduction days is to create a strong foundation for the year ahead,” said Sergio Blomont, Education Director. “By combining information, exploration, and activities, we ensured that students feel both prepared and excited as they embark on their academic journey.”

To kick off the new year, a Plenary Meeting was held on Monday, August 18, 2025, for all SVOBE staff. This was followed by a lively team-building event on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, where staff enjoyed a fun-filled day at Mullet Bay with games, food, and drinks—strengthening bonds and setting a positive tone for the school year.

The SVOBE schools look forward to continuing this positive momentum throughout the 2025–2026 school year.