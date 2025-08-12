Sunrise Airways’ lowest launch fare on the new St Maarten-St Kitts service starts at $79

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, – A new regional flight expansion from Sunrise Airways is bringing more connectivity across the Caribbean including St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

Caribbean Journal is reporting that the carrier has officially launched six new nonstop routes out of St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, adding direct service to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern Caribbean.

“That includes new nonstop flights from St Maarten to Tortola, Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada,” said the Caribbean Journal.

It said the lowest launch fare is on the new St Maarten-St Kitts service, which is starting at $79.

Flights to Tortola, Antigua and Dominica are starting at $99, while new routes to Saint Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada are debuting with launch fares of $199.

The new flights began operating July 27, part of a significant regional push by the fast-growing Sunrise Airways.

The additions mark one of the most meaningful boosts to intra-Caribbean airlift in years, with Sunrise making it easier than ever to island hop out of St Maarten. It’s part of what has been major growth in intra-regional travel in the last few years on carriers like InterCaribbean, Liat Air, and Caribbean Airlines.

The announcement comes as regional connectivity continues to be a top priority for travelers, particularly those looking to combine multiple islands on a single trip.

Sunrise Airways at St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport

Credit photo – SKBenergy