St. Martin Community Invited to Explore Local Heat Research at “Feelin’ Hot!” Event

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Friday, August 29, 2025, the people of St. Martin are invited to come together for an evening of dialogue, and celebration as the island takes center stage in a Caribbean-led research initiative on one of today’s most pressing issues: heat!

The event is part of Feelin’ Hot!, a climate-resilience initiative led by Caribbean people, for Caribbean people, with the goal of informing locally-led climate resilience solutions. Over the past year, a local researcher, Sahar Thomson, interviewed 101 St. Martin residents to understand how rising temperatures are affecting their daily life – from primary school teachers to care takers, youth, and seniors above the age of 65.

Their experiences, paired with satellite-based heat maps, show how land-surface temperatures have changed across the island. This has several impacts on the island’s population. This research will be shared publicly on Friday, August 29th at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation from 4pm to 7pm. Community members are invited to drop-in and learn about the project.

The evening will not only present scientific findings but also create a space for community reflection. Participants will see how heat is shaping health, comfort, and resilience in St. Martin, while also enjoying music, refreshments, and the chance to connect with others who care deeply about the island’s future.

This initiative is supported by the National Commissions for UNESCO of Sint Maarten and Aruba. The project spans four islands (Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica, and St. Martin) with tools designed to support local decision-making in public health, education, and urban planning. The Caribbean researchers spearheading this work, Oriana Wouters (Aruba) and Muskaan Khemani (Curaçao), are committed to ensuring that climate data is both accessible and actionable, and this Friday’s event is a testament to that mission.

The August 29 gathering will mark an important step in that mission: sharing knowledge directly with the people it is meant to serve. All are welcome to attend and join the conversation about how St. Martin can adapt and thrive in a warming world.

For more information, visit www.feelinghot.org.