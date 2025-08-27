St. Maarten Tourism Bureau & WINAIR’s Caribbean Partnership Takes Flight with High-Impact Visibility and Consumer Engagement at St. Kitts Music Festival

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), in strategic partnership with regional airline WINAIR, proudly participated in the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival; one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated and well-attended cultural events. Drawing over 30,000 patrons from across the region and the globe, the festival served as a powerful platform for promoting intra-Caribbean travel and elevating the appeal of destination St. Maarten.

As part of its continued commitment to regional tourism collaboration, STB activated an impressive lineup of marketing initiatives targeting high-value consumers.

A standout presence was achieved within the Carambola White Sands VVIP, attracting affluent festivalgoers with high disposable income and a strong appetite for travel. According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, over 60% of VVIP event attendees travel internationally more than twice per year, representing a key demographic for tourism growth.

The sponsorship ensured prominent joint STB & WINAIR branding and destination visibility over the course of four days, strategically integrated into the Carambola White Sands VVIP area, as well as the grand finale at their luxurious beachside venue.

On the general festival grounds, the St. Maarten team engaged attendees at multiple touchpoints, including a branded booth and stand located within exclusive VVIP seating areas. Patrons were invited to enter a raffle to win a complimentary trip to St. Maarten, courtesy of WINAIR—driving consumer interest and valuable lead generation.

The activation transitioned on Sunday to the pristine Carambola Beach Club for the White Sands finale, where additional direct engagement and high-visibility prize presentations further embedded St. Maarten into the festival’s premium activities. This included onstage moments at the highly anticipated White Sands Pageant where both the Pageant winner and a random winner of the festival-wide raffle promotions were presented with a trip to St. Maarten, courtesy of WINAIR.

The initiative was successfully executed by IMBRACE, STB’s Caribbean marketing agency, led by Jacqueline Louis. This event marked the first activation under the newly signed WINAIR marketing partnership agreement, with several more joint campaigns already in the pipeline.

“Festivals are a major catalyst for regional travel, with studies showing that 45% of Caribbean travelers plan trips specifically around cultural events,” noted Jacqueline Louis. “Our presence at the St. Kitts Music Festival allowed us to tap directly into that energy, bringing our island’s warmth, vibrancy, and unique experiences to life for thousands of potential visitors.”

Beyond the course of the events, the STB team engaged with several key stakeholders to strengthen regional ties and explore future collaborations. Notably, they met with St. Kitts’ Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Marsha Henderson. This further underscored the commitment to fostering regional travel and leveraging multi-cultural tourism exchanges.

Additionally, the promotional push included radio interviews and targeted sales calls with travel agents, strengthening trade relationships and amplifying St. Maarten’s appeal as a year-round destination.

The joint activation exemplified the power of regional partnerships in modern tourism marketing. STB and WINAIR not only enhanced brand visibility but also fostered genuine connections with a diverse, engaged audience. The activation was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from festivalgoers eager to learn more, visit more often and experience what St. Maarten has to offer.