St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Partners with St. Maarten Virtual Concierge Services to Enhance Visitor Experience and Public Communication

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with St. Maarten Virtual Concierge Services, a locally based digital platform designed to enhance the visitor experience through modern, voice-activated technology.

Operated by Mr. Michael Jeffrey, CEO of St. Maarten Virtual Concierge Services, the platform utilizes Amazon Alexa devices — already installed in over 400 privately managed accommodations, including Airbnb properties and vacation rentals — to provide real-time, hands-free access to essential destination information. Through the Alexa interface, guests can easily receive activity suggestions, restaurant recommendations, updates on current events, and other useful information about the island.

“Tourism is evolving—make sure your business evolves with it. Join Virtual Concierge today,” said Mr. Michael Jeffrey.

This partnership reflects STB’s commitment to leveraging smart technology to enhance the visitor experience, promote the destination, and support public safety. The Alexa-enabled Virtual Concierge platform expands access to real-time information, personalized guest services, and timely government updates — including emergency alerts and hurricane advisories.

This capability is especially critical for reaching visitors staying in vacation rentals and other non-traditional accommodations that often fall outside traditional hotel communication networks. By delivering official advisories directly into these properties, the partnership strengthens St. Maarten’s overall emergency preparedness and helps safeguard both guests and residents.

Further reinforcing this effort, St. Maarten Virtual Concierge Services’ partnership with SXMGOV Radio, the official government radio station, allows for the seamless integration of verified government updates and emergency broadcasts into the Virtual Concierge platform — ensuring visitors have access to authoritative information wherever they are staying on the island.

“We are excited about the potential of this partnership to not only elevate the visitor experience but also enhance public safety and communication across the entire tourism sector,” said Cherinah Franken, Product Development & Visitor Relations Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “By embracing smart technology and ensuring critical information reaches every corner of our tourism accommodations — from luxury resorts to private vacation rentals — St. Maarten reaffirms its commitment as a proactive, guest-centered destination.”

The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (T.E.A.T.T.), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, also praised the initiative, stating:

“Innovation is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity in a competitive global tourism market. By embracing digital concierge technology, we are not only enhancing the quality of our visitors’ stay, but also reinforcing our island’s ability to communicate swiftly, clearly, and effectively during times

of need. This is the kind of forward-thinking partnership that strengthens our tourism product and keeps St. Maarten ahead of the curve.”

This initiative marks a significant advancement in digital innovation and public-private collaboration, positioning St. Maarten at the forefront of smart destination management.