SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 5: … A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE … 

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 5

DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th August 2025 TIME: 5:05 PM (21:05 UTC)

… A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN …

… A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

At 5:00 pm the center of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 57.6 West or about 365 miles east of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). This motion is expected to continue into the weekend with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to pass approximately 165 miles northeast of St. Maarten sometime on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next two to three days, and Erin is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles (185 km) mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches (with isolated totals of 6 inches) over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls.

A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE! WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on St. Maarten early Saturday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisories and watches will be issued as conditions warrant.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary p reparations to protect life and property.

The public should remain alert, continue preparations, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Bulletin: 11:00 pm Friday 15th August 2025

FORECASTER: Craig

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm is a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.