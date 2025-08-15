SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 2: Thursday 14th August 2025 TIME: 11:30 PM

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 2

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 14th August 2025 TIME: 11:30 PM (03:30 UTC)

… A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN …

At 11pm the center of tropical storm Erin was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 52.7 West or about 690 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). This motion is expected to continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend. Its closest point is expected to be approximately 140 miles northeast of St. Maarten sometime on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Erin is expected to become a hurricane tonight and could become a major hurricane this weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches (with isolated totals of 6 inches) over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on St. Maarten early Saturday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisories and watches will be issued as conditions warrant.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary p reparations to protect life and property.

• The public should remain alert, continue preparations, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Bulletin: 5:30 am Friday 15th August 2025

FORECASTER: Leblanc

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.