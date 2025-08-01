SMMC celebrates World Breastfeeding Week 2025

~A week of activities to educate and empower breastfeeding mothers, their partners and the community~

CAY HILL — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), its Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) and Pediatric Departments, and its Breastfeeding Committee will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2025 from August 1st to August 9th with a dynamic calendar of activities designed to promote and support breastfeeding within the community.

The week of observance kicks off with an Opening Ceremony on Friday, August 1st at 1:00 PM on the Patio of SMMC’s Main Building, featuring remarks by the Honorable Minister of VSA Richinel Brug, SMMC CEO Dr. Felix Holiday, and representatives from the Breastfeeding Committee. The event will also include powerful testimonials from local mothers sharing their personal breastfeeding journeys.

On Saturday, August 2nd, the public is invited to join a Breastfeeding Awareness Walk, beginning at Walter Plantz Square on the Boardwalk and ending at Gelateria Milano, followed by a relaxing, instructor-led yoga session. On Monday, August 4th, the team will be on location at Women’s Health Services (Dr. Friday’s Clinic) to provide prenatal information to expectant mothers from 11:00am. The team will also provide information on Tuesday, August 5th from 1:00pm at SMMC.

The week’s activities conclude with a Breastfeeding Celebration on Thursday, August 7th with a Moms Sip and Paint event from 4:00pm at SMMC’s Classroom (located on Hamster Drive #4, across from the SLS Lab), an interactive Story Time for babies and children on Friday, August 8th at 6:30pm at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation Chapel and Collective Prevention Services’ Mom’s Health Fair at the Belair Community Center on Saturday, August 9th from 4:00pm. Full event details can be found on SMMC’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stmaartenmedicalcenter/).

SMMC’s Breastfeeding Committee, composed of dedicated nurses, midwives and support staff from the OBGYN and Pediatric departments, offers education and resources to new and expectant mothers and their partners. Topics include breastfeeding in the workplace, bonding through breastfeeding, breastfeeding while unwell, and partner involvement in the breastfeeding journey.

This year’s celebration is made possible through the support of community partners. SMMC and the Breastfeeding Committee extend their heartfelt thanks to Victors Cosmetics, Sapphire Beach Resort, Real Auto SXM, Prime Distributor, Carrefour, Lucky’s Cosmetics, Inglot St. Maarten, Guyanese Treat Delight, 3 Wishes Cake Box and Cost U Less for their generous contributions.

For more information or breastfeeding support, please contact the Breastfeeding Committee at +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 ext. 1100