SMGA Charitable Donations and Community Support

Beneficiaries of SMGA Donations

The St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA) has made significant charitable contributions over the years, donating funds to several organizations that make a meaningful impact within the community. The key beneficiaries of SMGA’s donations include:

LAB Sports Academy Junior Golf Foundation Special Olympics New Start Foundation

Recognition and Symbolic Gifts

A commemorative photograph captures the SMGA Board Members presenting these charitable funds. In addition, they received a golden pin and a picture painted by a participant from Special Olympics as tokens of appreciation.

Funding and Impact

Since 2010, through the generous support of sponsors, SMGA has distributed over USD $110,000 to various worthwhile charities. The primary sources of these funds are the annual St. Maarten Open Golf Tournament and the Christmas Scramble, both of which serve as major fundraising events for the association.

Words of Gratitude

During the donation ceremony, SMGA extended heartfelt thanks to each organization for their unwavering dedication to their respective causes. The association expressed deep gratitude for the remarkable work being done and conveyed that they are honored to contribute in a small, yet meaningful way, to help further these important efforts.

Each recipient organization took a moment to express their appreciation and thanks to SMGA for their continued support.

Commitment to Community Giving

Looking ahead, the SMGA reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the tradition of community giving, especially in support of youth initiatives. SHTA also recognized and thanked the many sponsors who helped make these charitable donations possible.

Visit SMGA Website: www.stmaartengolfassociation.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation