Sint Maarten Parliament met with the new State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Eddie van Marum

On Monday, August 11, 2025, the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, together with the Faction Leaders, met with the new State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Eddie van Marum, at the House of Parliament.

During the visit, the State Secretary, the President, and the Faction Leaders formally introduced themselves and briefly discussed the various ongoing trajectories and developments in the relationship between the Netherlands and Sint Maarten.

This meeting formed part of the State Secretary’s introductory visit to the Caribbean islands of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.