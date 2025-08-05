Sint Maarten Library Supports World Breastfeeding Week 2025 with Special Family Literacy Events

The Sint Maarten Library is excited to take part in World Breastfeeding Week 2025, collaborating with Collective Preventive Services (CPS) under the theme: “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.” The goal of this effort is to link families with dependable, lasting support networks and resources that enhance the health and wellness of mothers and children.

As part of this meaningful collaboration, the Sint Maarten Library invites the community to two engaging events that emphasize the nurturing power of reading and storytelling in early childhood development and parental bonding.

Event 1: “It’s Story Time – Bringing Books to Life”

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation Chapel.

Join Reading Consultant Ms. M. Spencer and Librarian Ms. M. Powell for a magical read-aloud evening that inspires parents and caregivers to embrace reading as a loving, nurturing routine. This interactive session is designed to support child development, strengthen the parent-child bond, and foster a lifelong love of learning—all while reinforcing the importance of emotional and cognitive connection in early life.

Event 2: Mom’s Health Fair

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Belair Community Center

The Sint Maarten Library will also participate in the Mom’s Health Fair, highlighting a specially curated collection of books that promote literacy, family wellness, and the joy of shared reading. This presence reflects the Library’s commitment to supporting mothers and caregivers through access to enriching resources that nurture both mind and soul.

Special Membership Drive

As part of this initiative, the Sint Maarten Library is launching a Special Membership Drive exclusively during these events. Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to sign up for library membership at a special rate of XCD 25.00. In addition:

Children ages 0–18 are eligible for free membership .

Children ages 0–6 will receive an age-appropriate gift , while supplies for the day last.

This campaign is a limited-time offer designed to encourage families to connect with the library’s resources and begin a journey of lifelong learning and support.

We invite all parents, caregivers, and community members to support this beautiful connection between reading and caregiving. Together, let us nurture the next generation—body, mind, and soul.

These events underline the Sint Maarten Library’s dedication to being more than a place of books—it is a hub of empowerment, support, and lifelong learning for families across Sint Maarten.