Signing of the Condolences Book for the late Romeo Pantophlet

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Monday, August 18, 2025, His Excellency the Governor Ajamu Baly, the Honorable President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Dr. Luc Mercelina, the Council of Ministers and the Members of Parliament, in this order, will solemnly sign the condolences book of the late Romeo Pantophlet, former Minister of TEATT and Member of Parliament. Family members of the late Mr. Pantophlet will also be in attendance for the signing moment.

Once the signing is complete, the condolences book will be made available for signing by all that wish to share their condolences to the family of the late Mr. Pantophlet as of 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 18, 2025, every workday in the lobby of the Government Administration Building, at Soualiga Road #1, Pond Island, Great Bay, during the opening hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The condolences book will remain available for signing until the day before the funeral.