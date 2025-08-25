Saba Welcomes Journalists and Influencer to Showcase the Island’s Natural Beauty and Conservation Efforts

The Saba Tourist Bureau recently hosted a series of media and influencer visits aimed at highlighting the island’s unique attractions, breathtaking scenery, and ongoing conservation initiatives.

Journalists Nick Hall of Millennial Magazine, Michael Colbert, whose work has appeared in Esquire Magazine, Nylon Magazine, and The Boston Globe, and Ashley Martens, contributing to A Sweat Life and Women’s Health Magazine, experienced the island’s diverse offerings first-hand. Their coverage focused on travel, lifestyle, arts, wellness, and entertainment, showcasing Saba as a premier destination for adventure, relaxation, and cultural exploration. These visits provide an invaluable opportunity to share Saba’s story in articles with international audiences and position the island on the global stage as a hidden gem worth discovering.

In addition, social media influencer Andriana Fragola (@andriana_marine), who has 484K followers on Instagram and 2.2 million on TikTok, visited Saba to raise awareness of the island and the “Attack of the Devil Shark“ Shark Week episode that Saba was featured in.

Andriana shared a series of Instagram Stories highlighting Saba’s stunning landscapes, local cuisine, and marine life observed during her dives.

She also posted an Instagram Reel, cross-promoted on TikTok, capturing her interactions with a nurse shark on her first dive in Saba, which received thousands of likes, comments, shares, and views across both platforms. Additionally, Andriana highlighted Saba’s conservation efforts, featuring the Saba Conservation Foundation’s coral gardening projects and a discussion with Kai Wulf, further showcasing the island’s commitment to marine preservation. Her content not only engaged a wide audience across multiple platforms but also introduced Saba to new travelers worldwide, reinforcing the island’s reputation as a destination for both adventure and sustainability.

These visits not only celebrated Saba’s natural and cultural offerings but also reinforced its reputation as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking unique experiences and a commitment to sustainability.