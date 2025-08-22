Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Customs on Saba did a Planned Traffic Check

On Wednesday, the 20th of August, a comprehensive traffic check was conducted on Saba in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Customs. The purpose of this check was to improve traffic safety on the island, and checks were carried out on the transport of (criminal) goods. During this check, 15 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in four fines being issued.

The fines were for the following offenses:

3x for windows tinted too dark,

1x for driving without valid insurance.

One person removed the dark film from their windows at the spot.

The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is very important to obey the traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.