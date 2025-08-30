RISE Foundation and The Nick Singh Foundation Kick Off School Year with Youth Empowerment and the Arts

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The local RISE Foundation and the US-based The Nick Singh Foundation joined to bring project-based learning and arts-based sessions, including dance and movement, to more than 225 children across Sint Maarten. The collaboration, which began earlier this year, focused on pooling resources and skills to better serve the island’s youth.

To start the school year on a positive note, the sessions were offered free of charge to four institutions: ACE Foundation, Oranje School, Leonald Connor School, and 721 Kids Foundation.

Together, over 225 children benefited from a fun and engaging start to the academic year.

Students participated in a range of activities designed to inspire both critical thinking and creative expression. Brandon Street and Lilly Barkes of Listen to Our Future led a dynamic project-based learning session where students identified issues affecting their communities, from racism and bullying to sexual assault and community violence, and worked together to brainstorm and present solutions. Meanwhile, Tiffany Castillo of TM Talent NY facilitated a high-energy dance and movement program infused with positive affirmations and teamwork. The session left children filled with joy, laughter, while also strengthening their focus, coordination, and confidence.

Students were also treated to refreshments thanks to community support. Carl & Sons baked and donated more than 200 raisin buns, while Kam’s Trading provided juices, thoughtful touches that made the sessions feel extra celebratory. In addition, The Nick Singh Foundation brought supplies from the United States, which were used to create 10 teacher resource boxes. These were distributed across the four organizations to support Cycle 1 classrooms, providing extra materials to strengthen day-to-day teaching and learning.

The success of the initiative was also made possible through strong local partnerships. Paradise Inn generously provided accommodation for the visiting volunteers, while Motorworld supported transportation needs with a donated vehicle. Pollos Hermanos treated the volunteers and RISE team to a well-earned meal during one of the full activity days. And Dr. Soc and Island 92 not only amplified the back-to-school drive on their media platform, but also offered behind-the-scenes encouragement and intangible support that helped make the project a success.

“This collaboration showcases the boundless opportunities that exist when NGOs unite with the same heart for youth and community. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to expand our impact together,” said the RISE Foundation team.

Nick Singh, Founder of The Nick Singh Foundation, added:

“We are deeply grateful to the RISE Foundation for inviting us to be part of such a meaningful initiative, and to our generous sponsors—Pollos Hermanos, Paradise Inn, Motorworld, and all the donors—who made this possible. Seeing the children light up with joy as they received their school supplies, danced with passion, and engaged in activities that encouraged positivity and critical thinking was truly unforgettable. These supplies ensure that students can enter the classroom without the burden of lacking resources, empowered to learn and thrive throughout the year. None of this would have been possible without our incredible volunteers—Brandon, Emily, Lilly, Tiffany, and Anthony—whose dedication brought the vision to life. At The Nick Singh Foundation, we believe in the power of collaboration, and this project was a beautiful reminder that when communities, organizations, and individuals unite, we can create lasting change and bring joy where it’s needed most.”

Chiaira Bowers, President of the RISE Foundation, added:

“This was an opportunity for everyone to learn from each other and experience true camaraderie. Hearing the voices of our youth — their concerns, their ideas, their solutions — gives us fuel for future projects and opportunities to keep improving our island. And seeing the pure energy and excitement from the kids reminded us why this work matters so much.”

As we close this drive, we now head into our year-long Elevate Youth and Family Program, the Fostering Elevation Program, and other youth-led and holiday projects in the coming months.

For more information and upcoming projects, follow RISE Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/risesxm, call +1-721-584-7473, or email [email protected].