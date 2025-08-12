Rescue Mission of Mr. Lancelot Hassell

SABA — It is with great joy that we inform the public that, as of 4:30 p.m. today, Mr. Lancelot Hassell was located by a helicopter operated by National Helicopters in the area of the North Coast Trail.

Marines then made their way to Mr. Hassell, where they stabilized him and escorted him to the Wells Bay area. The rescue mission concluded around 8:30 p.m., after which Mr. Hassell was immediately transported by emergency responders to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

He is reported to be in good condition, given the circumstances.

PES extends its deepest gratitude for the extraordinary efforts of all emergency services teams, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, the Marines, all rescue services, and the many volunteers who assisted.

For the past three days, these teams have worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Hassell, who was reported missing on August 9 after venturing onto the Sulphur Mine Trail at noon. The Central Control Room received the report at around 4:00 p.m., and emergency response teams immediately mobilized.

The search effort involved drones, boats, specially trained dogs, and other equipment. The deployment of the helicopter proved crucial in narrowing the search area and pinpointing Mr. Hassell’s location.

“We are extremely grateful for the coordination, support and determination of every member of our emergency teams and volunteers who dedicated their time to finding Mr. Hassell,” stated Acting Governor Amelia Nicholson.

“It brings us immense joy to see him reunited with his family.”

We would like to also thank the community for your patience and your trust in our teams.

Saba Government Note: This will be the last communication piece with regards to this topic, and we hope to have informed everyone sufficiently.

