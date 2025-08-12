Prime Minister Urges Residents to Remain Prepared as Tropical Storm Erin Progresses Across the Atlantic

PHILIPSBURG – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina is encouraging residents of Sint Maarten to remain vigilant and continue their hurricane season preparations as the country monitors the progress of Tropical Storm Erin in the Atlantic Ocean.

While there is currently no immediate cause for alarm, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the Government is closely following updates from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) and the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“We are now in the peak months of the hurricane season. I urge all residents to take the time now to ensure your homes, businesses, and families are prepared,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “Preparation is key and not panic. This Government remains proactive in safeguarding our people, and we will continue to update you with accurate, official information.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that during tomorrow’s already previously scheduled follow-up meeting of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the progress of Tropical Storm Erin will be added to the discussions, ensuring that the country’s readiness measures remain in place and can be adjusted if needed.

“Your Government is working ahead of the curve. The EOC and all relevant agencies are fully engaged in monitoring developments, reviewing readiness plans, and making the necessary preparations. This is the responsible approach to take as we manage the realities of hurricane season,” the Prime Minister said.

Residents are strongly advised to:

Review and update their personal and family hurricane plans.

Stock essential supplies, including food, water, medication, and batteries.

Check and secure their homes and property.

Stay tuned to official updates from the Government of Sint Maarten and the Meteorological Department.

“I cannot stress enough to please rely only on credible, official sources for information. Avoid rumors and speculation. Together, through preparedness and unity, we will remain resilient,” concluded Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.

Official updates will be provided through the Government’s communication channels, including press releases, the Government of Sint Maarten Facebook page, and the Meteorological Department’s advisories.