Prime Minister Mercelina receives 2nd Quarterly Edition of Minister Plenipotentiary Cabinet Newsletter

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – The 2nd Quarterly July 2025 edition of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten nine-page newsletter was recently published. It contains information about the cabinet’s activities and is primarily for the Sint Maarten diaspora in the Netherlands. The publication also serves as an information source for Dutch and European institutions.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina received a copy and stated: “For our students, young professionals, and families living abroad, staying connected to home means everything. This newsletter helps carry our culture, our progress, and our pride across borders.

“I’m grateful to the Cabinet for creating something that not only informs but uplifts and reminds our diaspora that they are an essential part of Sint Maarten’s journey,” said, Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The 2nd edition of the newsletter covered the prime minister’s visit to the cabinet; touching base with Government related to the visit of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure; representation at high level meetings (United Nation’s Women’s Rights Conference; Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building; Courtesy visit to the Dutch Minister of Defense to strengthen Kingdom Security Operation; Investing in the Future: Meet & Greet with young Sint Maarten professionals).

In the section Diplomatic Diary, this covered an official introduction to Gerbert Kunst, the newly appointed representative of the Netherlands in Sint Maarten, Curacao, and Aruba; Independence Day at the Louwman Museum; and a meeting with the United Kingdom Ambassador Joanna Roper.

Other article highlights are Sint Maarten is Going Sky High television series; The launch of the Cari-Aire Internship Program; Artistic Showcase at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary; Engaging with Dutch Civil Servants; Networking at the National Career Fair.

Preparations are well underway for the 3rd Quarterly edition which will cover Prinsjesday and its relevance to Sint Maarten; the official welcome of new students for the 2025-2026 academic year; a feature to mark nearly one year of service by Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell on the scope and significance of her role. What does this position entail, and how can it be used to create meaningful impact?

There will also be a story about student well-being and housing as the Cabinet prepares to launch a campaign to address the growing challenges, among others, in securing accommodation in the Netherlands.