Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Pays Tribute to the Life of Mr. Romeo Pantophlet

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina joins the family, the friends and the people of Sint Maarten in mourning the passing of Mr. Romeo Pantophlet, a man who dedicated much of his life to public service and to helping others.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina also extends his condolences to the National Alliance on the passing of Mr. Pantophlet.

“Mr. Pantophlet was someone who worked quietly but passionately to make a difference in the lives of those around him. His loss is felt across the entire community. He was a great man for our country,” Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina said.

Mr. Pantophlet served in several important roles over the years, including as the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Member of Parliament.

“We say goodbye to a man who lived with purpose and gave of himself freely. May his soul rest peacefully, and may his loved ones find strength and comfort in the memories they hold dear,” the Prime Minister added.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Sint Maarten, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all who are mourning at this time.