Planned Traffic Check on SABA 

On Friday, the 15th of August, several vehicles were stopped and checked during a scheduled traffic check at Fortbay on Saba. The check focused on possession of a valid driver’s license, valid insurance, and tinted windows that are too dark.

During the check, eight (8) cars were checked, resulting in one (1) fine being issued for driving without a valid driver’s license. One of the drivers also received a warning for windows that were too dark. The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users.

It is very important to obey the traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.