Parliament of Sint Maarten Statement on the Passing of Former Member of Parliament Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — It is with deep sorrow that the Parliament of Sint Maarten acknowledges the passing of Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet, a former Member of the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Mr. Pantophlet served as a Member of Parliament from January 10, 2017, to April 2, 2018. His service in Parliament was a continuation of a meaningful career in public service.

The President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, on behalf of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet during this time of bereavement.

The President, Mrs. Wescot-Williams, who had the privilege of working alongside the late Mr. R.F. Pantophlet in various capacities, also offers her personal words of condolences, noting his valued contributions to the Government of Sint Maarten in the fields of statistics and data, his contribution through the political offices he held, and his significant impact on sports development.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten honors the memory of Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet, a former Member of Parliament, and acknowledges with gratitude his years of service to the people of our nation.