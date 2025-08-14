ODM EOC Meets in Follow Up on Hurricane Season

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Wednesday morning the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) which includes the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and other stakeholders, met in an already scheduled meeting to discuss preparations for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten also briefed the EOC about the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Erin. The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) continues to closely monitor the progress of Erin.

For the latest weather reports visit the MDS website or their social media page: www.meteosxm.com website or Facebook.com/sxmweather/