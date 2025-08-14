ODM: Country Under Tropical Storm Watch. Tropical Storm Conditions possible within 48 Hours

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Tropical Storm Erin continues to make its way across the eastern Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands. At the same time, it’s strengthening and is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), due to the uncertainties surrounding both the track and intensity of this system, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Sint Maarten until further notice. A watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours.

MDS says Erin could pass at its closest point approximately 135 miles northeast of Sint Maarten on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will meet on Friday morning August 15, 2025 where an update will be provided about the forecast track of Erin and what further advice and actions will be taken after the assessment.

Residents and the business community are being called upon to continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Erin and to review their hurricane season preparations and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

MDS says potential impacts associated with this system are heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, gusty winds and elevated seas.

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson is calling on residents and the business community to be prepared to take precautionary measures.

Boat owners/mariners are advised to implement their storm/hurricane season action plans in order to safeguard their vessel. Small vessels should not venture out to sea.

The building sector should review and be prepared to implement their storm-ready plans. Construction activities, trenching and excavation works, are taking place throughout the country, and at building and construction sites, materials and debris laying around could pose a threat in the event of a storm/hurricane. Contractors and builders are requested to make sites storm/hurricane ready.

Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to review and be prepared to implement their storm ready plans for their establishment by

securing their properties, making sure that there are no unsecured pallets on their property.

Persons should not venture out over the weekend on hikes or mountain biking and swimming, as sea conditions are forecast to gradually deteriorate.

Monitor local weather reports from MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with the approach of the weather system.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!