ODM: Calls on Populace and Business Community to Monitor the Progress of Tropical Storm Erin

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday, Tropical Storm Erin. According to weather forecasters, the storm is forecasted to become the first hurricane of the season by late Thursday.

The center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson is calling on the populace and the business community to closely monitor the progress of the system over the next few days by visiting the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com website or visiting their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

The remaining storm names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are: Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

Residents, visitors, business owners and operators should know the difference between a watch and a warning which will become invaluable in the coming weeks and months.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. Tropical Storm does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 48 hours; a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 36 hours.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.