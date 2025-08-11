NV GEBE and NRPB begin final phase of installation of underground cables and waterlines

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – To strengthen the resilience of Sint Maarten’s electrical and potable water grids, N.V. GEBE and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) have been collaborating on underground installation activities and the reconstruction of water tanks since 2018. In the last months of 2025, the final sections of underground installation activities are set to be completed. By expanding N.V. GEBE’s underground network Sint Maarten’s resilience to natural disasters will be improved by shortening the recovery time for electricity and water services after a major event.

The work is being implemented as a part of the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1). This project is focused on rehabilitating and strengthening public infrastructure in Sint Maarten that was impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Since its launch, ERP-1 has facilitated the repair of a wide range of social and private residences, refurbished 19 schools, bolstered emergency response capacity which includes storm shelters and recovery centers. The installation of cables and waterlines is part of ERP-1’s final investment as the project closes December 31, 2025.

Upon conclusion of this last collaboration with GEBE under ERP-1, close to $9 million will have been invested in the underground cabling and piping initiative over two phases. ERP-1 furthermore invested $1.4 million in GEBE’s water tanks, increasing the country’s potable water reserve capacity.

Over 9 kilometers of overhead electricity lines will be relocated into trenches, alongside new water pipes and conduits for future fiber-optic cabling to support future smart grid development. The affected areas include parts of Cole Bay, South Reward, Point Blanche, and Dutch Quarter. Activities will include excavation and trenching, jackhammering and concrete cutting, the installation of meter walls, construction of transformer houses, and the laying of underground cables for both water and electricity.

The work will be carried out in four sections between August and December 2025. Each section is expected to take approximately 3 to 5 months to complete with some sections being carried out concurrently. During the initial phase, only the main public infrastructure will be installed. No home or business connections will be made at this stage. In the next phases, aluminum light poles will replace older street lighting, and meter walls will be installed to replace outdated streetlight connections. Once all installations are complete, existing wooden poles will be removed.

High-tension cables will run to transformer houses, and low-tension cables to meter walls. Streetlight cables and main water lines will also be placed underground. Once N.V. GEBE completes the primary infrastructure, secondary connections will link individual properties to the new network. Electrical meters will be moved from homes to the new meter walls. This stage will involve trenching on private property to connect buildings to the underground grid. If needed, N.V. GEBE will contact property owners for written permission; properties without consent will be excluded from the works. Once complete, GEBE will restore all affected areas, refilling trenches and replacing any damaged concrete. Certified N.V. GEBE technicians will handle all reconnections, which may cause temporary electricity outages of up to one hour. Updates on the works will be posted on GEBE’s Facebook page and in the local newspaper.

A comprehensive environmental and social management plan is in place and will be implemented throughout the project to reduce inconvenience to the community.

Residents in affected areas should note that temporary crossings will be placed over trenches near driveways and entrances to maintain access to homes and businesses at all times. Trenches for high-tension cables and waterlines may remain open for two to three weeks, or longer if necessary. Trenches for smaller works will stay open for up to four working days before being covered and resurfaced.

Traffic controls will guide drivers safely through construction zones. Debris and waste will be cleared promptly, and residents will be contacted if abandoned vehicles or other obstructions are found. Noise, vibration, dust, and other emissions will be kept within acceptable limits. Electricity and water will remain available, except during scheduled switchovers in later phases. On-site workers are expected to treat the community with respect at all times.

The activity is not a road improvement project; all road surfaces will be returned to the original condition found prior to the trenching work. If any resident is negatively impacted by the works or is dissatisfied with the conduct of project personnel, an official complaint may be submitted. Filing a complaint is free of charge. Complaints will be processed fairly and efficiently by N.V. GEBE and/or the NRPB, with a commitment to timely resolution.

Complaints can be submitted in several ways:

Residents may send a letter to the NRPB office with the subject line “Complaint Underground Cabling & Piping,”

Send an email to [email protected]

Complete the grievance form on the NRPB website at www.nrpbsxm.org/complaints-procedure/ , or

Contact N.V. GEBE 1-721-546-1184 / +1-721-546 1123 or [email protected]

The NRPB thanks residents, businesses, and community members for their cooperation throughout this essential phase of national development. N.V. GEBE also acknowledges the temporary disruptions caused by construction activities and expresses appreciation for the public’s continued understanding.

The underground cabling and piping initiative is part of the Emergency Recovery Project 1 (ERP-1), implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten in collaboration with N.V. GEBE. ERP-1 is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.