New Head of IND CN: Rusco Lamidi

BES islands — Effective 1st July 2025, Rusco Lamidi has been appointed Head of the Immigration and Naturalization Service for the Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN). His own migration background adds a personal dimension to this appointment. His own migration background lends this appointment a personal touch: as a child, he came from Suriname to Bonaire and became a Dutch citizen here.

“It feels very special to me that I can now lead the organization that, in a sense, was once my point of contact,” says Lamidi.

Further developing services

The IND CN has been committed to a customer-focused approach to service provision for years. Lamidi wants to build on this by further improving processes and making services even faster, clearer, and more customer friendly. Residents and newcomers on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba often depend on the IND CN to build their daily lives, for example, for work, study, or family reunification. Therefore, it is important that procedures run smoothly, with good information provision and a personal approach.

A human touch and thoroughness

For Lamidi, the human touch is a key principle. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of carefully implementing the admission and enforcement policies to effectively combat abuse and fraud. “This is always done with respect for people and within the framework of the law,” says Lamidi.

Experience and background

Lamidi was born in Paramaribo, Suriname, in 1991 and moved to the Caribbean Netherlands at the age of ten-month old baby months. He attended Kolegio San Bernardo in Bonaire until he was ten. He later studied Dutch law (specializing in constitutional and administrative law) at the University of Groningen.

He previously worked at the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) in The Hague and, since 2022, at the IND CN, where he temporarily managed the day-to-day operations of the front office. In his new role as head of department, Lamidi can build on his conscious decision to use his knowledge and experience for the Caribbean Netherlands, in the interests of all residents and newcomers on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.