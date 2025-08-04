Native Nations Introduces Inclusive Agricultural Program for Local Farmers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Native Nations St. Maarten met with local farmers on Sunday evening to introduce its agricultural integration program, which forms a core part of the island’s developing cannabis industry. The program is designed to provide sustainable farming opportunities for locals, combining food security with regulated cannabis cultivation while emphasizing inclusivity and economic empowerment.

A key feature of the program is the development of a large agricultural plot that will be subdivided and leased to farmer groups by agreement. Farmers will be offered premium cannabis and food crop seeds at a negotiated fee and will receive hands-on training and technical guidance from experts with over 15 years of experience in the field.

Under the initiative, each farmer group will participate in a crop rotation system that allows for the cultivation of both cannabis and food crops. The cannabis portion will benefit from uptake agreements: every time a crop is harvested, Native Nations will purchase it at a determined rate, weigh it, test it at the processing facility, and then prepare it for market. The remaining land will be dedicated to food production, with the added benefit that cannabis cultivation helps improve soil quality for traditional agriculture.

A key component of the plan is the creation of a large farmers market adjacent to the farmland. This will allow participating farmers to sell their food produce directly to the public, helping to bolster local food access and visibility. While the cannabis products will be distributed through licensed retail channels, the farmers market will focus solely on food crops. There are also plans to develop an agritourism experience to showcase the full farm-to-product journey to visitors.

During Sunday’s meeting, Native Nations emphasized its intention to meet with individual farmers and stakeholders in the weeks ahead to ensure the program is fully understood and that every participant feels included and supported. The company is seeking dedicated farmers, whether seasoned or new, to join this long-term initiative. Training opportunities will be tailored to all experience levels and delivered by qualified professionals.

In attendance at the meeting was Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten, who underscored the government’s commitment to moving the cannabis legislation forward. Native Nations confirmed that the regulatory framework is advancing and is expected to reach Parliament by the end of the year.

The discussion also touched on strengthening the local Farmers Collective, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing local food security. Native Nations will be engaging communities across all districts in the coming weeks to further explain the program and invite broader participation.

This initiative stems from a structured process that began in 2022, when the Government of Sint Maarten launched a request for proposals to develop cannabis-related legislation. Native Nations was selected as the preferred partner in November 2023 and formally received a mandate in April 2024 to design the cannabis regulatory framework. Since July 2024, an intergovernmental working group has been meeting weekly to drive the process forward.

As outlined in the Social Economic Stimulus Model developed by Native Nations, the cannabis industry is expected to create 565 jobs across farming, processing, retail, and administration. The outdoor hemp and food farming sector alone will account for more than 160 jobs, while processing facilities, security teams, and administrative staff will also play critical roles in the overall industry infrastructure.

Native Nations emphasized that the success of the cannabis industry on Sint Maarten depends on shared opportunity, long-term planning, and a strong foundation rooted in local participation.