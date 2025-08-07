NAPB-Sint Maarten & ABVO-Sint Maarten responds to the Indian Merchant Association’s article issued in the Daily Herald on July 31st 2025

“IMA Urges the Government to act amid rise in Philipsburg Crime.”

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — While both presidents of NAPB-Sint Maarten & ABVO Sint Maarten acknowledge and understand the plight of the Indian Merchants Association, they are both of the sound opinion that while law enforcement does have a responsibility to protect and serve the Sint Maarten community, in which the IMA are very much a part of, the responsibility should not entirely fall on Law enforcement.

“To be clear, the business owners that the IMA are composed of should make sure that their goods as well as their staff are also protected and see to it that the risk of robberies are mitigated by implementing their own security measures.

Both Unions believe that precautions such as installing security doors will have a huge impact on how robberies are usually carried out by armed perpetrators.”

NAPB-Sint Maarten & ABVO-Sint Maarten also condemned the precarious remarks made by minister(s) and by parliamentarian(s) during the recent parliament meeting. Remark indicating that Crime on Sint Maarten is significantly increasing and out of control. Both Unions believe that such statements can potentially pose adverse consequences on the economy of country Sint Maarten on a national and international level.

NAPB-Sint Maarten & ABVO-Sint Maarten are advocating for good governance with strong leaders who are capable of protecting and enhancing the economy and the people of Sint Maarten.

NAPB- Sint Maarten and ABVO-Sint Maarten recognizes two (2) Key factors that when combined, contributes to the Crime rates on Sint Maarten which demands the needed attention of our leaders.

These two (2) key factors are:

1-Socio-economic factors:

Poverty, unemployment, lack of education and crowded urban environments are significant contributors to crime. Individuals facing economic hardship may resort to criminal activities as a means of survival. Additionally, limited educational opportunities can lead to frustration and increased likelihood of engaging in criminal behavior. Crowded urban environments often become hotspots for illegal activities, contributing to the increase in crime.

2-Substance abuse :

The rise in substance abuse, including soft drugs, hard drugs and alcohol, is another critical factor. Substance abuse can lead to aggressive behavior, mental disbalance and reduced inhibitions, resulting in violent crimes. The urge for illegal drugs contributes to various criminal activities, including drug trade, robberies and gang related violence.

Nevertheless, NAPB-Sint Maarten & ABVO-Sint Maarten are well aware of the fact that law enforcement on Sint Maarten, even with the minimum capacity and capital, is performing to their expectations in combating crime and irregularities in order to guarantee safety and security for the community and visitors of Sint Maarten.”