SABA BREAKING NEWS*: Mr. Lancelot Hassell has been located

SABA — Following a search by the helicopter, we can confirm that Mr. Lancelot Hassell has been located.

The team of Marines are currently on their way to his location, where they will check his conditions, stabilize him and work towards getting him off of the trail.

We kindly ask everyone to stay off the Sulphur Mine Trail and all surrounding trails.

Additionally, we urge everyone to respect the instructions of all emergency services, so that they can do their jobs as efficiently as possible.

We will continue to update the public as more information is available.

*Source: Government of Saba Public Notice # 144/25*