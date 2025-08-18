MPC and Sundial Schools Ready to Launch New Academic Year Under the  Theme: “I-YOU-WE CARE: THRIVING TOGETHER” 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Management and staff of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School are proud to announce their full readiness for the start of the 2025–2026 academic year. Under the inspiring theme “I-YOU-WE CARE: THRIVING TOGETHER,” the schools are placing a renewed focus on care, connection, and community engagement.

Education Director Sergio Blomont warmly welcomes back all students, teachers, and parents, expressing his heartfelt wishes for a successful and enriching school year. “Together we grow stronger, wiser, and kinder,” Blomont stated. “Our focus this year is on togetherness—because together, we thrive.”

Staffing and Academic Focus

The schools have successfully filled the majority of their teaching vacancies, with only a few remaining in French and Arts and Crafts, which we are hoping to fill shortly. A new vacancy for a Reading Specialist will be posted this week to support students facing language barriers, ensuring inclusivity and academic success for all.

In addition, a Verzuimcoordinator (Attendance Officer) will be appointed to address long standing attendance challenges. This initiative will be carried out in close collaboration with parents and the wider community, reinforcing the belief that “it takes a village to raise a child.”

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

– Enhanced Academic Support: Expanding after-school tutoring and mentorship programs to support student achievement.

– Teacher Development: Continued investment in professional development to empower educators with the latest tools and strategies.

– Data-Driven Interventions: Implementing tailored academic interventions based on performance trends and student needs.

– Student Wellness Programs: Strengthening counseling services and wellness initiatives to support the holistic development of every learner.

Community Engagement and Communication

A key priority this year is improving communication between the schools and the community. The SVOBE schools operate under the legislation of the Ministry of Education,

Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the examination criteria—especially within the Dutch education stream—are more stringent than in other streams. Efforts will be made to clarify these standards through parent and teacher committees and other outreach initiatives.

Facilities and Contingency Planning

Following the passage of Hurricane Erin, both campuses have undergone inspections and are deemed safe for reopening, with only minor water leakage reported. However, the termination of gym and sports facility repair contracts by NRPB—highlighted in a July 7 article in The Daily Herald—is a setback. Fortunately, contingency plans are in place to ensure students still have access to physical education and sports activities.

Looking Ahead

MPC and Sundial Schools are committed to fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment where every student can thrive. With a strong emphasis on collaboration, academic excellence, and community involvement, the 2025–2026 school year promises to be one of growth and unity.