MP Lyndon Lewis Urges Immediate Action on Deplorable Marketplace Conditions

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is urgently calling on the Government of Sint Maarten—specifically the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Martin—to take swift and decisive action regarding the deteriorating conditions at the temporary marketplace in Philipsburg.

Vendors stationed at the site have repeatedly voiced their frustration about the poor and worsening environment in which they are forced to operate. The tents currently in use provide little relief from the high temperatures, and the lack of proper ventilation is causing significant discomfort for those trying to run their businesses under these conditions. Many vendors have described the space as unsafe, especially as temperatures continue to rise and working conditions become increasingly unbearable. “We have no electricity, no running water and the portable toilets are in a terrible state, the place is very hot and we are in need of proper ventilation” stated some of the vendors interviewed by MP Lewis.

What was initially announced as a temporary relocation project, scheduled to be completed within three months, has now been delayed for more than a year without any substantial progress. Vendors remain in limbo, with no confirmed date for their return to the newly constructed permanent facility. This continued uncertainty has only deepened their frustration and raised concerns about their ability to maintain stable livelihoods.

With the island entering the peak of hurricane season, MP Lewis stressed that it is unacceptable for these hardworking individuals to remain in such vulnerable conditions.

He also highlighted the need for immediate communication from the Ministry of TEATT, not only to provide clarity on when the vendors will be able to move into the new marketplace, but also to outline what short-term solutions will be implemented to address their current concerns. Proper ventilation, electricity and water must be installed as a matter of urgency to ease current conditions. Additionally, MP Lewis called for practical support to help vendors continue operating and generating income during this prolonged and challenging period. “When I visited the vendors there were absolutely no tourists or shoppers present” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis emphasized that the vendors are not responsible for the delays they are experiencing and should not be made to suffer as a result of government inaction. Their ability to serve both residents and tourists should be supported, not hindered. It is the government’s responsibility to provide them with a safe, functional, and dignified environment to operate in.

Ensuring the stability and well-being of vendors in the Philipsburg marketplace is not only a matter of economic importance, it is a matter of public safety and respect for our entrepreneurs.