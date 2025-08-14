MP Lyndon Lewis Urges Government to Address Sargassum Concerns and Protect St. Maarten’s Tourism Image.

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is calling on the Government of St. Maarten to take immediate action in addressing growing concerns about the presence of Sargassum seaweed along certain coastal areas of the island, which has recently been the subject of widespread discussion and misinformation on popular social media platforms.

With platforms such as SXM or Bust (34,000 members) and Jeff Berger’s Everything St. Maarten (44,000+ members) actively sharing content related to St. Maarten, there has been an increase in the circulation of negative images showing beaches affected by Sargassum. While these platforms serve as valuable tools for information exchange among visitors and residents, the incomplete or misleading portrayal of the situation could negatively impact the island’s tourism sector.

“While we acknowledge that Sargassum is a global environmental issue affecting coastal nations across the Caribbean and beyond, it is important to clarify that not all of St. Maarten’s beaches are impacted, and many of our most popular and pristine beaches remain untouched and fully accessible to the public,” stated MP Lewis.

Sargassum influxes have been largely limited to beaches along the southern coast, while major tourist destinations such as Mullet Bay, Great Bay, and Little Bay continue to offer the beautiful, clean beach experiences that St. Maarten is known for.

MP Lewis emphasized that official communication from the government is essential to counter misinformation and reassure current and potential visitors.

“We must not allow a partial narrative to dominate online conversations. The government must respond with clear, factual updates and ensure the public—especially our tourists—understand the true extent of the situation.”

To this end, MP Lewis strongly recommends that the Ministry of Tourism appoint a dedicated representative or communications officer tasked specifically with:

Monitoring online discussions and tourism forums;

Responding to misinformation or false accusations;

Issuing timely updates about beach conditions and mitigation efforts.

Such proactive communication will help preserve the island’s image, especially as tourism remains a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s economy.

“Every effort must be made to protect and promote the reputation of our destination. We have a responsibility to ensure that our visitors receive accurate, timely, and transparent information,” Lewis concluded.