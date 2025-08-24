MP Lyndon Lewis: Stop Destroying Our Economy

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW), Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis strongly condemns the recent robberies taking place across Sint Maarten. He expressed deep concern about the growing fear and anxiety that these crimes are instilling in residents, business owners, and visitors alike. “This also a threat to the island’s economy”, MP Lewis stated.

“The people of Sint Maarten deserve to feel safe. This increase in robberies is affecting families, businesses, and the very fabric of our society. It cannot be ignored,” MP Lewis stated. He is urging the Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, to take the matter seriously and present a clear plan of action to Parliament by extension to the people of St. Maarten.

MP Lewis emphasized that crime prevention and public safety must be treated as a top priority. He is calling on the Government of Sint Maarten, and in particular the Minister of Justice, to take decisive and urgent action to restore public trust and safety.

Among his suggestions, MP Lewis recommends stronger police visibility, the implementation of community policing programs, better use of surveillance technology, a rapid-response unit to address violent crimes, and youth engagement initiatives aimed at reducing criminal activity.

“Law enforcement is my field of expertise. I call on the government to act swiftly and decisively. Public safety must be a top priority, and I will continue to advocate for stronger measures until our people feel secure again,” MP Lewis concluded.