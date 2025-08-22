MP Lyndon Lewis: “Due to the go slow by the Ambulance and Fire Departments, safety and lives of the public are at risk”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — NOW, Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is urgently calling on Prime Minister Dr. Luc Marcelina and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richnel Brug, to address without further delay the grievances of the Ambulance and Fire Departments. The ongoing “go slow” action by these departments can potentially put the lives of our citizens and visitors at serious risk.

MP Lewis was informed of a horrific accident that occurred early this morning in Simpson Bay, in the vicinity of the Anguilla Dock on Airport Road, one of the individuals involved in the accident was a daughter of a well-known civil servant. According to information received, the ambulance response took approximately 25 minutes to arrive at the scene. Such a delay in emergency response for a serious accident is deeply concerning and could have easily resulted in the tragic loss of life.

“This incident is not only alarming but also a wake-up call for the government to act swiftly in regards to the demands agreed upon with the ambulance and fire departments,” MP Lewis stated. “The men and women of our Ambulance and Fire Departments are essential frontline workers, yet they continue to face inadequate resources and unresolved labor concerns. Promises were made to these workers by the previous Prime Ministers including the current Dr. Luc Mercelina, and it is unacceptable that those commitments have not yet been fulfilled.”

MP Lewis stressed that the ongoing go-slow action is a direct reflection of the frustration of these vital departments and warned that failure to address the situation immediately may lead to further delays, jeopardizing public safety.

“I urge the Prime Minister and the Minister of VSA to move beyond words and deliver to these civil servants under their leadership what was promised. Our citizens cannot afford a repeat of this morning’s delay, nor can we gamble with lives due to administrative inaction,” MP Lewis said. “It is imperative that the grievances of the Ambulance and Firefighter Departments are resolved, and the necessary resources are allocated so they can perform their duties effectively and efficiently.”

MP Lewis concluded by emphasizing that the government’s failure to act is not only a breach of trust but also a matter of life and death. He calls on Ministers responsible to honor their commitments and resolve the matter promptly before another tragedy occurs.