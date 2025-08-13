MP Jansen-Webster, responds to MP York: Addressing Stray Dogs, GEBE, and the Broader Needs of the People of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – In response to recent comments made by MP Darly York regarding my legislative priorities, I wish to set the record straight. My commitment as a Member of Parliament has always been, and will continue to be, to address the urgent needs of the people of St. Maarten – and that includes multiple issues at once, not just one.

It is unfortunate that MP York has chosen to narrow my efforts to stray animals while ignoring the fact that I have spoken extensively on the floor of Parliament and in the media about the GEBE crisis, cost of living, waste management, and other pressing matters affecting our citizens.

GEBE is, and has always been, a priority

On June 9, 2025, during the Parliamentary session, I publicly addressed the 8.5% fuel clause net loss at GEBE, making it clear that these costs can be reduced to bring relief to our residents, especially the elderly who are suffering. I raised concerns about billing transparency, unfair recalculations, and the need for empathy in disconnections. These statements are on public record.

Let me also remind the public that I have been working on current GEBE-related matters since my tenure as Minister. In fact, I was Prime Minister on duty during the GEBE fire and dealt firsthand with the aftermath and challenges that followed. My experience and history on this issue speak for themselves. Having worked on GEBE related matters for two different shareholder representatives of GEBE, having been on the supervisory board and having been a part of the last functioning management board of GEBE, I have worked along with government, the company and the public, advising many people how to solve their individual issues with GEBE

Stray dogs are a real problem for residents, for children, and for our economy

While MP York may not see the urgency, I will not overlook an issue that is affecting our children’s safety, our residents’ well-being, and our tourism industry. I have received reports and personally witnessed situations where schoolchildren are rushed at by stray dogs while walking home, creating dangerous and traumatic experiences.

Tourists have also been vocal. In fact, as far back as June 9, 2015, and as recently as 2023, complaints have been posted on international travel forums such as TripAdvisor, where potential visitors openly state they will not visit St. Maarten because of starving, sick, or aggressive stray dogs roaming the streets. This damages our island’s image and can result in direct economic loss.

Legislating to protect both people and animals is not a choice it’s a duty

The proposed stray dog legislation is about responsible ownership, public safety, and humane treatment of animals. Addressing this issue does not mean ignoring others – it means protecting every aspect of life in St. Maarten that contributes to our safety, dignity, and economy.

A comprehensive approach to governance

When I speak about priorities, they include: