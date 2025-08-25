Ministry of VSA creates designated parking for Vulnerable Groups at Government  Administration Building 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Health, Social  Development and Labor (VSA) is pleased to announce the introduction of designated  parking spaces at the APS parking lot, commonly referred to as the Government parking  lot, located near the Government Administration Building. These slots have been created  to prioritize parking for persons with disabilities, expectant mothers, and the elderly.

Time  allotted per person is 45 minutes for appointments or visiting the Government Administration Building. 

Minister of VSA, Richinel Brug, expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort that  made this improvement possible.

We are very pleased to see the completion of these  designated parking slots. I want to thank Secretary General Joy Arnell for taking this matter  seriously, as well as the dedicated staff at the Department of Social Development for  pushing this issue forward. At present, signage is in place for disabled parking, and  additional signage will soon indicate spaces for pregnant women and the elderly as well.” 

The Minister further called on the community to respect and adhere to the new regulations.  “We are asking the public to not only follow the signage but to also embrace the moral  responsibility of giving priority to those who need it most,” he said. 

Acknowledgement is also extended to the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning,  Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) for their role in supporting this initiative.
This is a  clear example of how collaboration between ministries can lead to meaningful  improvements in our society’s social wellbeing,” Minister Brug added.

