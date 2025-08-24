Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Opens Cari-Aire Goodbye Event at the Sint Maarten House in The Hague 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Thursday, 21 August 2025, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, opened the second Cari-Aire Hello Goodbye event at the Cabinet in The Hague.

The gathering marked the festive conclusion of the pilot phase of the Cari-Aire internship program, while also bidding farewell to the first group of interns and welcoming the new cohort.

The evening’s program featured reflections on key milestones, presentations by former interns and supervisors from the aviation sector, and the introduction of the new group of interns. Several of them were present to share their expectations for the coming months on the islands.

In her opening remarks, Minister Arrindell highlighted the importance of the program: “This project is especially dear to me, as it provides young people and students with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and experience, which they can later apply for the future of our Caribbean.”

She continued warmly welcoming the new participants: “I am delighted to welcome four students who are taking the step to do internships on Sint Maarten, Saba, and Bonaire through this excellent program. Their participation shows that Cari-Aire offers essential opportunities for all our islands.”

The event also included engaging conversations with both alumni and incoming interns, providing a unique opportunity to exchange experiences and perspectives. The evening concluded with a celebratory toast, group photo, and informal networking moment.

The Minister’s presence underlined the importance of investing in young talent, strengthening aviation expertise, and fostering cooperation between the Caribbean and the Netherlands.

This internship program focuses on strengthening the aviation sector across all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. It is an initiative by the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) and the Caribbean aviation authorities, implemented in collaboration with the WeConnect Foundation.

Stichting WeConnect is an educational non-profit foundation founded in 2013. WeConnect connects the Netherlands with Curacao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius through educational (multimedia) projects. Students and young professionals are central to its projects.